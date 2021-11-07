Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $110.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

