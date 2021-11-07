Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $328,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of PWR opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

