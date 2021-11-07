Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QUOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

QUOT stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $599.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

