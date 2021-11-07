Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Up 8.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) rose 8.6% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 68,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,590,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,212,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 231,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 14.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,232,000 after acquiring an additional 675,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.