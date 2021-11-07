R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of ($2.20) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.24 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

