Ralph Lauren Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $127.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

