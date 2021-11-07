RAMP Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $114.80 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00236075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

