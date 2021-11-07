Raymond James Analysts Give BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) a C$5.25 Price Target

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been assigned a C$5.25 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.55 to C$5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.26.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$395.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.09 and a 52-week high of C$4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.41.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

