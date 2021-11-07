Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

