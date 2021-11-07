Raymond James Analysts Give Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) a C$23.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.68.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$23.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.78. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$16.36 and a one year high of C$23.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

