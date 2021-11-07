Raymond James Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

FNV stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.50. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

