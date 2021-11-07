Raymond James Raises Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $44.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 525.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 49.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

