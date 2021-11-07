Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE:O opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

