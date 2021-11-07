Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 7.72% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $397,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $105.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

