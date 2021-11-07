Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

RDFN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,682 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

