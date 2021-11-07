Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,695 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

