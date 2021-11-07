Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 321.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.89 and its 200 day moving average is $481.29. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $559.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.