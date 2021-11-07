Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

