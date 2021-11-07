Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

