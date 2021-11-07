Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,785 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.