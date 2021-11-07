Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

