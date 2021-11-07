Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.08 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $964.44 million, a PE ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

