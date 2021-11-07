Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.32 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

