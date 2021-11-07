Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $266.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.87. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.