Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xylem Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Xylem in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

XYL stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 15.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 96,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,603 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

