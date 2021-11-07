Research Analysts Offer Predictions for StarTek, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for StarTek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.44.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StarTek by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

