Reviewing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -5.01% -2.76% -1.26% PDF Solutions -49.71% -19.40% -16.08%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Datadog and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 12 0 2.60 PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $155.17, suggesting a potential downside of 16.36%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Datadog.

Volatility and Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datadog and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 95.30 -$24.55 million ($0.14) -1,324.98 PDF Solutions $88.05 million 10.70 -$40.36 million ($1.17) -21.62

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Datadog beats PDF Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

