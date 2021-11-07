Reviewing Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.87% 13.99% 12.55% AngioDynamics -11.50% 0.08% 0.06%

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and AngioDynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.03 $102.29 million $1.81 43.32 AngioDynamics $291.01 million 4.11 -$31.55 million ($0.89) -34.80

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globus Medical and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82 AngioDynamics 0 1 1 1 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $87.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Summary

Globus Medical beats AngioDynamics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

