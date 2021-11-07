Reviewing IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IMARA and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Antibe Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

IMARA currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 606.81%. Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 482.63%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMARA and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.13) -1.22 Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 5.20 -$19.93 million ($0.54) -1.43

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -74.80% -69.28% Antibe Therapeutics -243.47% -64.41% -43.61%

Volatility & Risk

IMARA has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats IMARA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace, and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

