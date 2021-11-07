Reviewing MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 6.32 $36.39 million $2.09 12.42 1st Source $366.92 million 3.42 $81.44 million $3.17 15.96

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 41.26% 21.08% 2.45% 1st Source 32.43% 12.45% 1.54%

Volatility & Risk

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.