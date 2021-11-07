Rhea J. Posedel Sells 25,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $622,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $683.12 million, a PE ratio of -428.60 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

