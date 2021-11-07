Rhea J. Posedel Sells 25,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $622,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $683.12 million, a PE ratio of -428.60 and a beta of 1.30. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $27.09.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.