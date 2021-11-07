Richard M. Frank Purchases 5,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Chairman Richard M. Frank bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WHG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

