Richard M. Frank Purchases 5,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Chairman Richard M. Frank bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WHG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.