Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.23 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

