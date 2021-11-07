Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Position Reduced by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943,988 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises approximately 1.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $122,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $96,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after acquiring an additional 579,320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 377,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

