Robert W. Baird Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $160.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.