Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

