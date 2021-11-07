Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 780,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $204.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.