Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $642,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Roku by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU opened at $278.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

