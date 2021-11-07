Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

IMXI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

