Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GRBK opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.
Green Brick Partners Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
