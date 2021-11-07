Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.