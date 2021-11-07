Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

IWP opened at $121.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

