RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 15.40 and last traded at 15.51. Approximately 2,010,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,127,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

