Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $284.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $284.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.38.

The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $345.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average of $295.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 147,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

