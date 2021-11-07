Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) PT Lowered to $61.00 at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $305.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.60. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

