Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Roku by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.62 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $207.50 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

