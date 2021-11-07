Rope ($ROPE) Price Tops $12.54 on Major Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $351,072.18 and $5,444.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $12.54 or 0.00020132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.94 or 0.07344260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,872.01 or 0.99346376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

