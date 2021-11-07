Roth Capital Downgrades AcuityAds (TSE:AT) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AT. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.31.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$5.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.84 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

