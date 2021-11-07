Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,663 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WNS were worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in WNS by 354.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 178,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 39.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

