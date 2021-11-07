Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,574 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE opened at $35.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.