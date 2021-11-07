Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRMRF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

